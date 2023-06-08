ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Air India plane carrying passengers stuck in Russia departs for U.S.

Airline says replacement flight carrying all passengers, crew

Air India planes at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi: One of the airline's flights was diverted to Russia's Far East due to engine trouble.   © AP
(Reuters) -- Air India said on Thursday that its replacement flight has taken off from Russia's Magadan for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew.

The flight is expected to arrive at San Francisco at 12:15 a.m. PDT (0715 GMT) on Thursday, the airline said in a tweet.

Air India has mobilised additional support at San Francisco airport to carry out clearance formalities for passengers upon arrival, the tweet added.

Air India sent an aircraft to Russia on Wednesday to pick up passengers whose Delhi-to-San Francisco flight was diverted to Russia's Far East after their Boeing BA.N 777 plane developed engine trouble.

More than 216 passengers and 16 crew on board the stranded airline were housed in makeshift accommodation, given infrastructure limitations at the remote Magadan airport, the airline said in an earlier statement.

