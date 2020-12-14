Australia-China divide forces New Zealand to 'straddle two worlds'

HONG KONG -- New Zealand is navigating rocky diplomatic waters as tensions flare between China, the country's biggest trade partner, and Australia, its closest ally. Leading the way will be the island nation's new top diplomat, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta -- a rising political star, an indigenous Maori leader and the first woman to hold the position.

Beijing and Canberra, already locked in a trade dispute, exchanged barbs this month over a Chinese official's tweet of a falsified image, which depicted an Australian soldier holding a knife to an Afghan child's throat.

In November, when New Zealand joined Five Eyes intelligence alliance partners Australia, Canada, the U.K, and U.S. in issuing a statement on the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the countries "should be careful or their eyes will be plucked out."

It is in this climate that Mahuta is getting into the swing of her role.

The Maori parliamentarian wears a moko kauae on her chin -- an intricate traditional tattoo -- and back in 2018 made the BBC's list of 100 influential and inspiring women. Under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government she is tasked with not only steering through geopolitical complexities but also responding to growing pressure to speak out on human rights.

Speaking out is something the island nation is doing more of. The New Zealand government voiced concern about the doctored Australian solder image -- a move that "surprised" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

Nevertheless, after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with Mahuta by phone last Thursday, state broadcaster CGTN painted a rosy picture, saying they had discussed upgrading the countries' free trade agreement. A New Zealand government statement published online said the two had agreed relations are in "very good shape" and had "confirmed their commitment to the rules-based multilateral trading system."

Speaking with Nikkei Asia the following day, Mahuta emphasized New Zealand's "independent" foreign policy and its continued commitment to rules and multilateralism. "We tend to work productively with those who share our values," she added.

Mahuta went on to say that while New Zealand and China have important links and a "respectful and mature relationship," they are "very different countries" with "different values, worldviews and political systems."

But some experts say managing those differences is becoming much trickier.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters she was "surprised" by New Zealand's reaction to a doctored image of an Australian soldier, tweeted by her colleague. © Reuters

New Zealand has long practiced "strategic ambiguity" when balancing its relations with China and the U.S., noted Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security studies at Massey University. But "increasingly New Zealand will need to address its concerns about the manner in which China is seeking to reshape its strategic environment without contributing to growing anti-Chinese fervor."

The role that international law expert Alexander Gillespie believes New Zealand is well-suited to play is that of a facilitator. He suggested Ardern invite the Chinese premier to visit, just as she extended an invitation to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

"It's a little bit Kiwi, but I think that's what we've got to offer, our hospitality and an open handshake, because we aren't a power broker like the other countries," said Gillespie, a professor at Waikato University.

While New Zealand highlights its independence, Gillespie said operating in isolation will become increasingly difficult. "New Zealand is stuck right in the middle. You're going to have one group of countries on one side that wants New Zealand to speak up, and on the [other] side you're going to have China that will want New Zealand to say nothing," he said.

"The challenge for New Zealand is to learn to straddle those two worlds."

Anne-Marie Brady, a prominent China expert in New Zealand, said the government in Wellington avoids "megaphone diplomacy, but does speak up."

"Ardern and her ministers have consistently raised concerns with China on a case-by-case basis, within the responsibilities of their ministerial portfolios," Brady said.

In another Five Eyes move in October, New Zealand was a co-signatory on a letter delivered to the United Nations, criticizing the treatment and detention of Uighurs in China's Xinjiang Province. New Zealand has also independently expressed similar concerns.

Still, Powles believes the country needs to be "more engaged internationally than ever before," adding diplomats with language skills and cultural intelligence will be required to navigate the changing climate.

For Mahuta, forming relationships is key. She is known for building ties in a domestic context, and she is now attempting to apply this in a virtual one, as New Zealand's borders remain shut to keep out COVID-19.

New Zealand's foreign minister sees engaging with the incoming Joe Biden administration in the U.S. as a priority. © Reuters

Engaging with the incoming Biden administration is a priority, Mahuta told Nikkei. She said she will also be looking for shared areas of cooperation with China, citing climate change as an example.

The priority is not just economic arrangements, Mahuta said, but also building values across economies that support "inclusive growth, fair and just societies, peace, security and greater awareness of environmental impacts" in the aftermath of the pandemic.

But at a time when New Zealand has physically sealed itself off from the world, the country's focus has shifted inward, Gillespie warned, noting that foreign policy "barely" figured in the country's 2020 general election. "Kiwis have become quite isolationist," he said.

"Events, like what happened in Christchurch with the attack on the mosques, have made us spend a lot of time looking at ourselves, and we're not watching the rest of the world as much as we should be."