International relations

Australia extends business visas for Indonesians

Leaders Albanese and Widodo promote economic ties at Sydney meeting

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, speaks as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese listens during a joint statement in Sydney on July 4.   © AP
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Australia

JAKARTA -- Australia will ease visa requirements for Indonesian business travelers as the two countries strengthen economic ties, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday.

Albanese and Widodo spoke to reporters after an annual leaders' meeting in Sydney, where the two discussed new initiatives to enable more Australian and Indonesian professionals to work in both countries. This includes improved visa offerings for Indonesian business visitors and frequent travelers, and mutual professional recognition for engineers, according to a statement by the Australian government.

