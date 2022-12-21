ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Australia's Penny Wong raises trade curbs, detainees on China visit

Two sides agree to keep talking after marking 50 years of ties

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Dec. 21.   © AP
PAK YIU and CK TAN, Nikkei staff writers | Australia

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI -- Australia raised human rights, trade restrictions and security issues with Beijing on Wednesday in their first ministerial meeting in China since 2019, as the two sides seek to mend frayed ties.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, on a visit to the Chinese capital, said the governments agreed to continue high-level dialogue on several issues, including the removal of trade sanctions that have seen billions of dollars worth of Australian goods blocked from entering China.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close