ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Australia to upgrade Vietnam ties, foreign minister says

Penny Wong touts shared interest in protecting nations 'regardless of size'

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong tells Vietnamese college students in Ho Chi Minh City that both countries want to "not be encroached upon or be unable to [prosper] because of a greater power" on Aug. 23. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country will elevate official ties with Vietnam out of shared interests in a global order that protects countries "regardless of size or power."

Wong said Hanoi and Canberra are moving closer as "the world is being reshaped" by challenges like geopolitics and climate change, which she also called a business opportunity. Both countries have been on the front line of strategic salvos from China, which spars with Vietnam over the South China Sea and barred exports from Australia after Canberra sought an inquiry into the COVID outbreak.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more