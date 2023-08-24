Australia to upgrade Vietnam ties, foreign minister says

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her country will elevate official ties with Vietnam out of shared interests in a global order that protects countries "regardless of size or power."

Wong said Hanoi and Canberra are moving closer as "the world is being reshaped" by challenges like geopolitics and climate change, which she also called a business opportunity. Both countries have been on the front line of strategic salvos from China, which spars with Vietnam over the South China Sea and barred exports from Australia after Canberra sought an inquiry into the COVID outbreak.