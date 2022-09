DHAKA -- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India this week has left farmers and experts back home frustrated over a lack of progress on a deal to share precious water from a Himalayan river.

Hasina, visiting for the first time in three years and likely the last time before a general election in late 2023, did ink a nonbinding pact on sharing water from the Kushiyara River. But there were no signs of headway on allocating supplies from the more important Teesta River.