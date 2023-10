NEW DELHI -- An imminent election to choose the next chief of the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region Office (SEARO) has become unusually contentious as the post could influence the health of billions of people.

The vote in about two weeks' time will pit Bangladeshi nominee Saima Wazed, 49, a licensed school psychologist and mental health advocate, against Nepal's Shambhu Prasad Acharya, 65, a WHO veteran with over three decades of experience in public health.