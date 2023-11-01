ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Bangladesh PM's daughter nominated for key WHO regional post

Saima Wazed chosen over Nepali rival despite criticism of 'apparent nepotism'

Saima Wazed, left, with her mother, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, right, in 2014. Wazed has been chosen to lead the WHO's regional office for Southeast Asia.   © EPA/Jiji
JAMES HAND-CUKIERMAN, Nikkei staff writer | Bangladesh

TOKYO -- Saima Wazed, the daughter of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been nominated to lead the World Health Organization's regional office for Southeast Asia, after an unusually heated race that dredged up accusations of nepotism.

"Member states voted to nominate Ms. Saima Wazed during a closed meeting," the WHO announced Wednesday on its website. The regional office covers Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, North Korea, Indonesia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and East Timor. The group is home to about 2 billion people, or a quarter of the world's population.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more