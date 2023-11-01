Bangladesh PM's daughter nominated for key WHO regional post

TOKYO -- Saima Wazed, the daughter of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been nominated to lead the World Health Organization's regional office for Southeast Asia, after an unusually heated race that dredged up accusations of nepotism.

"Member states voted to nominate Ms. Saima Wazed during a closed meeting," the WHO announced Wednesday on its website. The regional office covers Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, North Korea, Indonesia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and East Timor. The group is home to about 2 billion people, or a quarter of the world's population.