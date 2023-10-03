Bangladesh-U.S. election rift widens over visas, envoy safety

DHAKA -- Ties between Bangladesh and the U.S. are at risk of fraying further after Washington imposed visa restrictions to pressure Dhaka to hold a fair election and America's top envoy expressed fears for his own safety.

The friction is building ahead of polls due in Bangladesh in January. The U.S., the European Union and their allies insist the voting should be free, fair and inclusive, warning Dhaka and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government against a repeat of the alleged manipulation, intimidation and boycotts by major parties that marred previous ballots.