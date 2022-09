DHAKA -- Clashes between Myanmar's army and rebels are sparking fears of a new Rohingya exodus into Bangladesh, where the government says it can no longer bear the burden.

Hundreds of frightened people have gathered near the border and are looking for opportunities to cross the Naf River into Bangladesh, refugees who have made it say, according to an official of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), an advocacy group.