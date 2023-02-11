ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Bangladesh power deal with India's Adani draws fire on both sides

Expert likens agreement to 'slavery' as lawmakers question how it came about

An Adani Power plant in India's western state of Gujarat: The company is due to supply electricity to Bangladesh from a new facility under a controversial agreement.   © Reuters
SYFUL ISLAM, Contributing writer | Bangladesh

DHAKA -- A controversy over a power purchase agreement between Bangladesh and India's crisis-hit Adani Group is growing more heated, as Dhaka objects to the cost and critics cast suspicion on the deal.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) wants to amend a 2017 agreement to buy power from Adani's new Godda plant, in the Indian state of Jharkhand. The plant is to start supplying electricity to Bangladesh soon, helping the cash-strapped country address some of the supply problems that have led to frequent blackouts. But the Bangladesh side has raised concerns about how much Adani intends to charge for coal to fuel the plant.

