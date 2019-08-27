Bare-bones G-7 statement fails to light the way for global economy

BIARRITZ, France -- Group of Seven leaders wrapped up a three-day summit on Monday with a terse statement voicing cooperation on a handful of regional conflicts, as members shied away from topics held dear to their hearts.

Discussions on divisive topics like the trade war and global warming were limited, if they happened at all. The gathering raised questions on the G-7's future role in confronting the threats facing the global economy, especially as emerging countries gain more political clout.

"There didn't seem to be any heated debates between the U.S. and other countries regarding trade," a Japanese diplomatic source said, hinting that the rest of the G-7 may have thrown in the towel on Trump's protectionism.

Attendees did voice concerns over the impact of trade tensions on the global economy, particularly with the U.S. and China announcing retaliatory tariffs on each other shortly before the summit. But they exerted little pressure on Trump to curb his protectionist policies.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged for reform at the now-paralyzed World Trade Organization to transform it into the core of the global free trade regime. Other leaders agreed that change was necessary, rehashing their previous stance on the issue.

The leaders also agreed to take flexible and extensive measures against global economic risks. Still, "there wasn't really a debate regarding specific policies," a Japanese government source said. Monetary authorities around the bloc are weighing additional easing and stimulus measures, but it will be difficult to put the global economy back on a trajectory for growth without free trade.

Regarding the societal impact of digitalization, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had reached an agreement regarding digital taxes with the U.S. The countries aim to finalize the new rules in 2020, but it remains unclear whether they can get the broader international community on board.

The one-page joint statement issued at the summit covered five topics from trade to the Hong Kong protests. They also agreed to provide a joint $20 million to help contain the massive fire in the Amazon rainforest, and published a report regarding economic cooperation with Africa.

But despite such moments of harmony, the summit as a whole only highlighted the waning importance of the G-7. Only three of the eight sessions originally planned over the three days involved G-7 leaders alone, with the rest featuring leaders from India, Africa and international organizations as part of Macron's efforts to revamp the conference. The line between the G-7 and the Group of 20, which includes emerging economies like China and India, is becoming less clear as well.

The U.S. will chair the G-7 next year. Trump announced Monday that he wants the 2020 summit to be held in Miami, and many believe he plans to host the event at a resort run by his family. His aides have warned that this is a conflict of interest, according to U.S. media reports.