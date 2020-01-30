Beijing keeps Japan busy scrambling jets in East China Sea

TOKYO -- Japan scrambled fighter jets 523 times to intercept Chinese military aircraft between April and December, the second-highest total for the period, raising security tensions between the two countries ahead of President Xi Jinping's state visit this spring.

The 523 scrambles by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force represent a 9.9% increase on the year, data released Wednesday by the Ministry of Defense shows. Most interceptions took place over the East China Sea, home of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands -- which Beijing claims and calls the Diaoyu.

As China starts to flex its military muscles in the Western Pacific, Japan, which sits on the path, is witnessing greater activity near its territory. Repeated incidents have irked lawmakers in Japan's ruling party, with some objecting to receiving China's leader as a state guest as planned by Tokyo.

China's Y-9 reconnaissance jet was identified flying through the Tsushima Strait -- between Japan and South Korea -- as well as the East China Sea and Sea of Japan between late October and December, with some experts predicting that this will become a routine practice by the Chinese Air Force.

Interceptions rose slightly to 38 in fiscal 2009 before surging the next year, when a Japan Coast Guard vessel and a Chinese fishing boat collided near the Senkakus. Japan made a record 644 interceptions of Chinese military aircraft during the nine months ended December 2016, when tensions flared over the islands.

Beijing has been aggressive on the water as well. Chinese government vessels have traveled through Japan's 24-nautical-mile contiguous zone near the Senkakus for 27 straight days from the start of this year, entering Japanese waters twice. More than 1,000 Chinese vessels were in the area last year, an all-time high.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while visiting Beijing in December, asked Xi to address the repeated incidents. But there has been no noticeable change on the Chinese side.

Xi's planned trip represents the first official visit to Japan by a Chinese leader since Hu Jintao in 2008. Military tensions were low back then, with only 31 Japanese interceptions of Chinese jets recorded in fiscal 2008, a 30% decline from the prior year.

An official with China's Ministry of National Defense was dismissive of Japan's concerns, telling Tokyo to "get used to it." Some within the Liberal Democratic Party say China may modify its practice before Xi's visit, but any change would be temporary.

But objections to hosting Xi as a state guest are growing within the ruling party.

Last week, a group of conservative LDP lawmakers informed Abe's close aides of their "staunch opposition" to treating the Chinese leader as a state guest "when the situation remains unchanged."

The head of an opposition party also denounced Abe's plans.

Welcoming Xi as a state guest "would send the wrong message to the international community that Japan tolerates Chinese hegemony," Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, told the lower house of Japan's parliament last week.