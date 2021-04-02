ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Beijing lashes out against Japan: 'Stop slandering China'

Spokesperson Hua responds after Tokyo slams aggressive maritime actions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.   © Kyodo
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China's Foreign Ministry accused Japan of "sowing discord" on Thursday, hitting back forcefully in response to Tokyo speaking out against Beijing's expansionist maritime activities.

"We are gravely concerned about Japan's recent negative actions concerning China," Hua Chunying, ministry spokesperson, said during her regular news conference.

This reaction follows the two-plus-two dialogue between Japanese and Indonesian diplomatic and defense chiefs Tuesday in Tokyo. The two sides shared "serious concerns" about "unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force" in the South China and East China seas, according to a readout provided by Japan's Foreign Ministry. China's new coast guard law granting quasi-military status to such vessels was cited.

Hua said China and Indonesia communicated with each other immediately to clarify the situation after Japan released the information.

"We urge the Japanese side to stop sowing discord, abide by the basic norms of international relations, stop slandering China and take concrete actions to safeguard the overall interests of China-Japan relations," she added.

The spokesperson also rebuked members of the Japanese press during Thursday's briefing.

"We also urge relevant Japanese media to uphold their social responsibility and professional ethics, stop fabricating disinformation and refrain from inciting confrontation and creating tensions between regional countries," Hua said.

China's Foreign Ministry has voiced objections with Japan over the past few weeks. During her briefing March 25, Hua responded to the grave concern expressed by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato over reports of human rights abuses against the minority Muslim Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region.

Hua took Japan to task over a list of historical issues, including the convicted class-A war criminals honored at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine and the treatment of Korean "comfort women."

"Is this how Japan respects human rights?" Hua said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more