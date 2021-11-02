ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Biden and Jokowi share concern over Myanmar

U.S. president supports Indonesia's leadership in Indo-Pacific

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden meet Nov. 1 on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference.   © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

GLASGOW, Scotland -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo shared concern over the situation in Myanmar and agreed to seek its swift return to democracy in their first summit Monday.

The two leaders "expressed concern about the coup in Burma and agreed the Burmese military must cease violence, release all political prisoners, and provide for a swift return to democracy," a White House readout said, referring to Myanmar by its former name. They met on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference. 

Biden expressed support for "Indonesia's leadership in the Indo-Pacific" as a democracy that supports the international rules-based order. He and Jokowi discussed maritime security and freedom of the seas, according to the readout.

The American president intends to "continue his engagement with President Widodo as the two leaders work to deepen this critical partnership," the readout said.

Indonesia is set to assume the presidency of the Group of 20 major economies next year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more