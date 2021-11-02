Biden and Jokowi share concern over Myanmar

GLASGOW, Scotland -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo shared concern over the situation in Myanmar and agreed to seek its swift return to democracy in their first summit Monday.

The two leaders "expressed concern about the coup in Burma and agreed the Burmese military must cease violence, release all political prisoners, and provide for a swift return to democracy," a White House readout said, referring to Myanmar by its former name. They met on the sidelines of the COP26 climate conference.

Biden expressed support for "Indonesia's leadership in the Indo-Pacific" as a democracy that supports the international rules-based order. He and Jokowi discussed maritime security and freedom of the seas, according to the readout.

The American president intends to "continue his engagement with President Widodo as the two leaders work to deepen this critical partnership," the readout said.

Indonesia is set to assume the presidency of the Group of 20 major economies next year.