International relations

Biden and Modi moving toward closer defense cooperation

U.S.-India summit to discuss joint weapons production and procurement

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington on June 21.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, and discuss joint production of fighter jet engines and increasing the number of repair bases for U.S. naval vessels in India.

India currently procures about half of its arms from Russia, but the imports have stalled due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As India faces border disputes with China, it aims to cooperate with the U.S. in the field of defense and to reduce its dependence on Russia.

