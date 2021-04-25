ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Biden and Putin eye possible June summit: Kremlin aide

'We will take a decision depending on many factors,' foreign policy adviser Ushakov says

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a virtual global climate summit via a video link in Moscow on April 22. (Kremlin via Reuters) 
| Russia & Caucasus

MOSCOW (Reuters) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden may meet in June, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a Kremlin aide, amid simmering tensions between Moscow and the West.

The foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said a firm decision on the meeting has not been taken yet.

"We will take a decision depending on many factors," Ushakov, the Russian ambassador to the United States from 1998 to 2008, was quoted as saying.

Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, cited by RIA, said on Sunday that Biden's proposal for the summit has been received "positively" and is now under consideration.

Earlier this month, Biden called on Putin to reduce tensions stirred by a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border and proposed a summit to tackle a raft of disputes.

The Kremlin said at the time that a summit would be contingent on U.S. behavior, reportedly telling Washington to scrap a plan to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Russia-U.S. ties slumped to a new post-Cold War low last month after Biden agreed when asked in an interview if he thought Putin was a "killer" and Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for consultations.

Despite Moscow's protests, the United States this month imposed a series of new sanctions against Russia for alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other acts it deemed malign.

Putin took part in a virtual climate summit hosted by Biden last week.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more