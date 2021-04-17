Biden and Suga vow to keep Indo-Pacific free and open

WASHINGTON -- "Yoshi, you'll probably be seeing a lot more of me in the future."

So said U.S. President Joe Biden at a joint press conference after his first face-to-face meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, Biden said he and Suga affirmed their "ironclad support" for the U.S.-Japanese alliance and for their shared security.

"We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China, and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea to ensure a future of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Biden said.

Suga said in his opening remarks that the two leaders "had serious talks on China's influence over the peace and prosperity of the Indo Pacific, and the world at large. We agreed to oppose any attempt to change the status quo by force, or perversion in the East and South China Seas and intimidation of others in the region," he said.

At the same time, he added, "we agreed on the necessity for each of us to engage in frank dialogue with China. And in so doing, to pursue stability of international relations while upholding universal values."

The two leaders began with a 20-minute sit-down, accompanied only by interpreters, before moving into a small group meeting that lasted 55 minutes. Then they attended an extended meeting that included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary Defense Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell on the American side.

"This is the first foreign leader to visit me in my presidency," Biden said at the top of the extended meeting in the White House's State Dining Room.

Sitting in front of the flags of the U.S. and Japan, Biden said: "We are two important democracies in the Pacific region."

Suga thanked the American host for "accepting me as the first foreign leader under your presidency" and offered condolences for the victims of the fatal Indianapolis mass shooting the night before.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at the White House on April 16. © AP

"Freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law are the universal values that link our alliance that is prevalent in the Indo-Pacific, and this is the very foundation of prosperity and stability of the region and the globe," Suga said. "And the importance of such values has heightened to unprecedented level." He reaffirmed "the new and tight bond between us."

"And in order to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, there are many common challenges, as well as emerging global issues, including COVID-19 and climate change," the prime minister said.

The red-carpet treatment is to signal the importance the Biden administration places on its alliances in Asia in the face of a rising China.

Suga will be followed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who will visit Washington in late May.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday that by picking Japan and South Korea for Biden's first two visits by foreign leaders sends "a message about how vital and important the relationships in that region, the stability in the region, security in the region, economic partnerships in the region, are to this White House."