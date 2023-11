WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are preparing for their first summit meeting in a year, which is scheduled for Nov. 15, a senior U.S. government official told Nikkei on Tuesday.

Biden will visit San Francisco, starting Nov. 14, in conjunction with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting to be held in the city. If the face-to-face talks with Xi happen, it will be the two leaders' first such meeting since November 2022.