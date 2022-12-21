ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Biden's Asia policy

Biden faces pressure to appoint North Korea human rights envoy

Position left unfilled for years before he took office

People visit statues of North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung, and late leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang.   © KCNA/Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | North Korea

WASHINGTON -- As U.S. President Joe Biden approaches the midpoint of his term, his administration has yet to name a special envoy for North Korean human rights -- a position vacant since 2017.

"I think the Biden administration came into office emphasizing its emphasis, and commitment, to promoting human rights around the world, but so far what I've seen is more talk, no action," said Rep. Young Kim, the Republican co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Study Group on Korea, in a telephone interview with Nikkei early this month.

