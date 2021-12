Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Joe Biden will nominate Caroline Kennedy for ambassador to Australia, the White House announced Wednesday.

Former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy speaks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts in May 2019. © Reuters

Daughter of JFK was envoy to Japan from 2013 to 2017

