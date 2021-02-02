ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Biden's Asia policy

China urges Biden to correct 'strategic misjudgment' of Trump

Beijing top diplomat warns Washington not to 'trespass' on Hong Kong and Xinjiang

Chinese Politburo member Yang Jiechi, shown at a November 2018 news conference at the State Department in Washington, on Tuesday said he hopes “the U.S. will rise above the outdated mentality of zero-sum, major-power rivalry."   © AP
CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China has called on the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden to change policies set by his predecessor that plunged bilateral relations into their most difficult period since the normalization of diplomatic ties.

Yang Jiechi, head of the Chinese Communist Party's foreign affairs committee. told a U.S.-organized forum on Tuesday that Washington should also stop what Beijing sees as interference in the internal affairs in Hong Kong and Xinjiang in order to restore bilateral ties.

"I hope that the U.S. will rise above the outdated mentality of zero-sum, major-power rivalry and work with China to keep the relationship on the right track," Yang said on a video link to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on Tuesday.

Under President Donald Trump, Washington regarded Beijing as a "strategic competitor" that was challenging the U.S. on issues such as trade and technology and expanding its influence abroad by leveraging its economic might. Such views have been upheld by the Biden administration, which is viewed as taking a more cohesive approach to confronting Beijing.

"We hope the new administration ... will be able to return the relationship to the course of sound and steady development," he said. "The previous administration has pursued some misguided policies towards China. The root cause, I would say, is a strategic misjudgment" that is "historically, fundamentally and strategically wrong."

Yang, a member of the Communist Party's decision-making Politburo, also said, "The United States should stop interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, which all matter to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stop attempt[s] to stop China's development by meddling in China's internal affairs."

He said China has never intended to export its development model or seek ideological confrontation. "China has no intention to challenge or replace the U.S. position in the world or to carve out a sphere of influence," he said.

"Likewise," he said, "we expect the United States to honor its commitment under the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques, strictly abide by the 'One China' principle" set by Beijing and respect that "these issues concern China's core interests, national dignity as well as the sentiments of its 1.4 billion people. They constitute a red line that must not be crossed. Any trespassing would end up undermining China-U.S. relations and the United States' own interest[s]."

Yang offered to work with Washington on areas such as COVID-19 response, economic recovery and climate change.

Putting aside differences and seeking common ground would put the bilateral relationship back on the "path of improvement and development," Yang said.

Yang is the second high-ranking official to have addressed U.S. entities in recent weeks seeking to mend ties with the new administration. Vice President Wang Qishan spoke to a U.S. business forum on Friday, advocating a nonconfrontational approach as the key to keeping a stable bilateral relationship.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more