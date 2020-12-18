Ex-US trade chiefs pin high TPP hopes on Katherine Tai

NEW YORK -- Former U.S. trade representatives expressed hopes that President-elect Joe Biden's choice for the job, Katherine Tai, will steer a swift return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership as Washington slowly loses ground to a stronger China in setting the rules of the road for trade.

Tai's predecessors from both sides of the aisle on Thursday cited a need to reengage with the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the trade pact, having gathered at an online panel held by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

The TPP is one of two recent big trade deals without American participation. In November, 15 Asia-Pacific countries together accounting for about 30% of the world's gross domestic product signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership -- the largest global trading bloc to date.

"The U.S. has simply got to be in the game, or of course we cede territory to China," said Charlene Barshefsky, who served as USTR for President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 2001.

"What both agreements are really about is Asian integration," she said, adding that this is the growth region of the world,

"We make our Asian partners more dependent on trade with China" if the U.S. is absent, she warned.

William Brock, who occupied the post in the Reagan administration, said he would advise Tai to "create as much of a sense of optimism and purpose as you possibly can, as quickly as you possibly can -- that's one of the reasons TPP is important" in terms of showing the American public the benefits of trade.

The Republican ex-official also said that "we don't spend near enough time talking about" Japan, an important U.S. ally, or South Korea. "We've insulted a lot of them by just walking away from TPP," he said.

Tai, whom Biden formally announced as his pick to lead U.S. trade policy last week, currently works as the Democratic chief trade counsel to the House Ways and Means Committee. There she also served as the staff lead on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

A fluent Mandarin speaker born to Taiwanese parents, her other past stints include chief counsel for China trade enforcement in the USTR, where she litigated American disputes against Beijing at the World Trade Organization. Tai spent time in Guangzhou, China, in the late 1990s.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who served as USTR under President George W. Bush, said the focus should be on signing a bilateral free trade agreement with Japan as a prelude to the bigger TPP.

"Japan is the big economy in the TPP and the one that is the outlier," said Portman, who noted that the U.S. has trade agreements with many other TPP members.

"So it seems to me that focus should be on Japan and taking this initial step," he said.

Noting that Japan has "acquiesced on some agriculture issues I never thought that they would have," Portman said that "the key issue to me is to get Japan into a more formal FTA type of arrangement, and then be able to link effectively, most of those countries in the region."

He said Vietnam is also a country the U.S. can pursue an FTA with. "They have a strong interest in expanding their commercial ties with us," he said.

Portman also said he is "glad that Katherine Tai is the likely nominee," which "will help in terms of moving a trade agenda forward vis-a-vis Congress because she obviously knows how we operate and understands" very well the Trade Promotion Authority -- a key U.S. law pending renewal that could fast-track the negotiation of trade agreements.

Then-United States Trade Representative Michael Froman delivers remarks at the American Chamber of Commerce APEC CEO reception in Beijing in November 2014. (Photo courtesy of the State Department)

The Trump administration's "America first" approach is set to be replaced by Biden's emphasis on multilateralism and restoring American leadership, but the trade landscape in Asia has shifted considerably during the incumbent's four years in office.

Mickey Kantor, who also served the Clinton administration, said that "there's going to be pressure immediately ... to rejoin TPP" and that "it's going to come up earlier than people think."

Ronald Kirk, President Barack Obama's USTR from 2009 to 2013, said "I don't think we have a choice but to reengage" when asked whether the U.S. could go back to TPP.

And "given the sentiment in Congress as part of a strategy to preserve our integrity, move the supply chains over [from China], I think that is the window that we have to make TPP part of a stronger strategy in terms of responding to China," he said.

The ex-U.S. trade negotiators voicing support for reentering TPP hope reengaging with other trading partners in Asia will help Washington push Chinese leadership away from such trade practices as the use of state subsidies despite enjoying market economy status, as well as forced technology transfers.

Michael Froman, who led TPP negotiations under Obama, warned that "they are a sovereign country, and we should be somewhat introspective about our capacity to fundamentally change China's views of how it sees its own interests."

But if Beijing "doesn't agree to change policies that are having a distortive effect on the global economy, then it should probably expect other countries in terms of closing their markets to either exports or investment, or scientific and technical collaboration and the like," he said.