Pentagon calls China's warning of war over Taiwan 'unfortunate'

NEW YORK -- The U.S. has obligations to assist Taiwan in protecting itself and China should not overreact to the new administration reiterating long-held policies, Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday.

His comments came after China toughened its language towards Taiwan earlier in the day, warning "independence means war."

"Nothing has changed about the department's commitment, to our our commitments to the Taiwan Relations Act and the Three Communiques about Taiwan," Kirby said at the Pentagon news conference.

"This is something that has been supported in a bipartisan way, for decades," he said and added that the department will continue the same support under new Secretary Lloyd Austin. "We have obligations to assist Taiwan with their self defense and I think you're going to see that continue."

On China's comments about war, Kirby said: "The department sees no reason why tensions over Taiwan need to lead to anything like confrontation. And so, we find that comment unfortunate. And certainly not commensurate with our intentions to meet our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act."

The Three Communiques are a set of documents signed by the U.S. and China in 1972, 1979 and 1982 that formed the basis of normalizing relations. Based on the communiques, Washington recognizes the Beijing government as the sole legal government of China and "acknowledges the Chinese position" that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China.

When the U.S. and the People's Republic of China established diplomatic relations in 1979, the U.S. Congress passed the Taiwan Relations Act to ensure that Washington would sell sufficient arms to Taipei to let the island maintain self-defense.

As if to test the new administration of President Joe Biden, China flew multiple fighter jets and bombers into Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone last weekend. The U.S. State Department responded with a statement urging Beijing to "cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan" and that America's commitment to Taiwan is "rock-solid."

Asked at a news conference about the air force's recent activities, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said Taiwan is an inseparable part of China.

"The military activities carried out by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait are necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security," he said.

"They are a solemn response to external interference and provocations by 'Taiwan independence' forces," he added.

Wu said a "handful" of people in Taiwan were seeking the island's independence.

"We warn those 'Taiwan independence' elements: those who play with fire will burn themselves, and 'Taiwan independence' means war," he said.

At the Pentagon, Kirby was asked if the U.S. was prepared to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion.

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals," Kirby said, before adding: "The United States military remains ready in all respects to meet our security commitments in the region."