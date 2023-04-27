ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Biden's Asia policy

U.S.-South Korea atomic bond aims to scare Kim Jong Un

Biden, Yoon try to end uncertainty about use of nukes to defend South Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shake hands at the conclusion of a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, on April 26.   © Reuters
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- On his first official trip to the U.S., South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ended months of speculation over the possible development of nuclear weapons by his country.

Yoon and other conservative politicians in the preceding months had argued that with North Korea testing new weapons, Seoul could not fully depend on its American ally for protection and ought to consider developing its own nuclear arsenal. Only then could the South Korean public truly feel secure, the line of thinking went.

