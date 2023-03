WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will push Japan and South Korea toward deeper three-way cooperation, hoping to capitalize on its allies' diplomatic thaw during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's remaining four years in office.

The U.S. will continue "to support Japan and the ROK as they take steps to translate this new understanding into enduring progress," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.