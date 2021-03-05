US and Japan plan inaugural '2-plus-2' of Biden era in March

TOKYO -- Washington and Tokyo have begun preparations for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Japan as early as mid-March to meet their Japanese counterparts.

Blinken and Austin will be the first U.S. cabinet members to travel to Japan under the administration of President Joe Biden. They are preparing to hold a "two-plus-two" dialogue of foreign and defense ministers in addition to individual talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

On Thursday, senior diplomatic and defense officials from the two countries held security discussions via video conference in preparation for the visit. The two sides exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific security environment and bilateral defense cooperation.

The meetings in March likely will center on China's military expansion and the importance of strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance as a deterrent force in the region.

The two sides are expected to discuss recent incursions by Chinese coast guard vessels into waters near the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, claimed by China as the Diaoyu, as well as a new law that upgraded China's coast guard into a quasi-military force.

Other potential topics include Beijing's militarization of the South China Sea, political developments in Hong Kong and human rights violations against China's Uyghur minority.

Blinken in a policy speech on Wednesday called the U.S. relationship with China his country's "biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century."

Japanese and U.S. officials also will discuss greater cooperation on denuclearizing North Korea and on space and cyber defense.

In terms of cost-sharing for the U.S. military based in Japan, the countries recently agreed to extend their current arrangement by a year from the end of March. The two sides still need to negotiate a full-fledged deal that would cover fiscal 2022 and beyond.

The preparatory meeting on Thursday was attended by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Security Mary Beth Morgan on the American side, and the Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director General for North American Affairs Yutaka Arima and the Defense Ministry's Deputy Director General for Defense Policy Taro Yamato on the Japanese side.