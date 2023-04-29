Yoon-Biden summit disappoints corporate South Korea

SEOUL -- The summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden fell short of the South Korean business community's expectations when it came to American concessions on the economic security front.

Besides traditional security, U.S. semiconductor restrictions targeting China were a major topic of discussion at the talks. Wary of China's buildup of chip expertise, the Biden administration last October sharply limited the transfer of advanced semiconductor technology to China.