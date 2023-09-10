ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Biden to host Indonesia's Jokowi in November: White House

Two leaders hold talks on sidelines of G20 summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and U.S. President Joe Biden at an event during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Joe Biden will host Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for a meeting in November, the White House said Saturday, after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

"President Biden congratulated President Widodo on his exceptional leadership of ASEAN as 2023 chair, and of the G20 during Indonesia's 2022 presidency," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Widodo to Washington for a bilateral meeting at the White House this November, and also looks forward to welcoming President Widodo to San Francisco for APEC Economic Leaders' Week."

