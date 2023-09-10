Biden to host Indonesia's Jokowi in November: White House

NEW YORK -- U.S. President Joe Biden will host Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for a meeting in November, the White House said Saturday, after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

"President Biden congratulated President Widodo on his exceptional leadership of ASEAN as 2023 chair, and of the G20 during Indonesia's 2022 presidency," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Widodo to Washington for a bilateral meeting at the White House this November, and also looks forward to welcoming President Widodo to San Francisco for APEC Economic Leaders' Week."