Biden weighs Nagasaki visit during Hiroshima G-7 in May: sources

TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Nagasaki with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Hiroshima for the G-7 summit in May, Nikkei has learned. If the trip goes ahead, it would be the first by a sitting U.S. president to Nagasaki, the other city the U.S. attacked with an atomic bomb during WWII.

Both governments have come up with a proposal for a Nagasaki visit, sources close to the matter told Nikkei. The idea is to have the two leaders visit the two cities together to convey a united front for a world without nuclear weapons.