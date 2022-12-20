ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Biden weighs Nagasaki visit during Hiroshima G-7 in May: sources

Trip would be first by sitting U.S. leader to Kyushu city, hit by WWII atomic bomb

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets U.S. President Joe Biden in Cambodia on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit on Nov. 13. (Japan Cabinet Public Affairs Office Handout via Kyodo)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Nagasaki with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Hiroshima for the G-7 summit in May, Nikkei has learned. If the trip goes ahead, it would be the first by a sitting U.S. president to Nagasaki, the other city the U.S. attacked with an atomic bomb during WWII.

Both governments have come up with a proposal for a Nagasaki visit, sources close to the matter told Nikkei. The idea is to have the two leaders visit the two cities together to convey a united front for a world without nuclear weapons.

