ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Blinken says U.S. still committed to freedom in South China Sea

Top American diplomat and China's Wang Yi last met less than a month ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference in Jakarta on July 14.    © Reuters
NANA SHIBATA and ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

JAKARTA -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his country's commitment "to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea" on Friday, the day after he held "candid and constructive discussions" with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta.

The two diplomats met on the sidelines of a series of meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries. For Blinken and Wang, it was their second face-to-face encounter in the span of about a month, after the American secretary traveled to Beijing in June -- the first such visit in five years.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more