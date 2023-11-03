ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Blinken to visit Japan, South Korea and India next week

China and North Korea on agenda for U.S. secretary of state and Asian leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to Asia after visiting Tel Aviv and Amman.   © Reuters
YUKIHIRO SAKAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Japan, South Korea and India after this week's trip to the Middle East, looking to affirm cooperation on the Indo-Pacific, North Korea and other issues.

After visiting Israel and Jordan from Friday, Blinken will travel to Tokyo for the two-day Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting that starts on Tuesday of next week, under plans announced Wednesday by the State Department. He will discuss deterring China in the Indo-Pacific region with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

