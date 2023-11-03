Blinken to visit Japan, South Korea and India next week

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Japan, South Korea and India after this week's trip to the Middle East, looking to affirm cooperation on the Indo-Pacific, North Korea and other issues.

After visiting Israel and Jordan from Friday, Blinken will travel to Tokyo for the two-day Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting that starts on Tuesday of next week, under plans announced Wednesday by the State Department. He will discuss deterring China in the Indo-Pacific region with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.