TOKYO -- Japan and the U.K. are working toward a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Japan for a summit with his counterpart, Fumio Kishida, in mid-February, Nikkei has learned. The leaders are expected to discuss expanding their cooperation in security, with an eye on China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific area. They are also likely to discuss the tensions surrounding Ukraine.
Boris Johnson works toward possible mid-February visit to Japan
U.K. PM and Fumio Kishida would discuss security cooperation with eye on China