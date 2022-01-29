ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Boris Johnson works toward possible mid-February visit to Japan

U.K. PM and Fumio Kishida would discuss security cooperation with eye on China

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida. (Source photos by Reuters) 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan and the U.K. are working toward a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Japan for a summit with his counterpart, Fumio Kishida, in mid-February, Nikkei has learned. The leaders are expected to discuss expanding their cooperation in security, with an eye on China's aggression in the Indo-Pacific area. They are also likely to discuss the tensions surrounding Ukraine.

