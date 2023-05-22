Brazil's Lula fears 'more ferocious war,' says Zelenskyy was no-show

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swooped into the Group of Seven weekend in Hiroshima, a focal point was how he would engage with two invited leaders who remain on the fence between Russia and the West -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Zelenskyy and Modi sat down for what appeared to be a cordial discussion on the impact of Russia's invasion and potential paths forward. On the other hand, no meeting with Lula happened, and when asked if he was disappointed, Zelenskyy shot back that maybe the Brazilians are.