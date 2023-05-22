ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Brazil's Lula fears 'more ferocious war,' says Zelenskyy was no-show

From Ukraine to China, leftist president's worldview clashes with G-7's

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a news conference after attending the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima on May 22.   © AP
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Latin America

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swooped into the Group of Seven weekend in Hiroshima, a focal point was how he would engage with two invited leaders who remain on the fence between Russia and the West -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Zelenskyy and Modi sat down for what appeared to be a cordial discussion on the impact of Russia's invasion and potential paths forward. On the other hand, no meeting with Lula happened, and when asked if he was disappointed, Zelenskyy shot back that maybe the Brazilians are.

