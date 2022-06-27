Cambodian envoy urges Myanmar to send Suu Kyi home from prison

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn has urged Myanmar's military regime to return Aung San Suu Kyi to house arrest, after the ousted de facto leader was transferred to prison last week.

Sokhonn, who is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' special envoy for Myanmar, expressed his concern in a letter to Wunna Maung Lwin, the foreign minister appointed by Myanmar's military, which calls its regime the State Administrative Council (SAC).

"I have no doubt that the same concern resonates beyond ASEAN, considering that Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is regarded internationally and by many in Myanmar as having a critical role in your country's return to normalcy and national reconciliation through a peaceful political solution," he wrote, according to a statement released by Cambodia's Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Suu Kyi, who turned 77 this month, is on trial for a raft of charges. She was detained in February 2021 as the military took control of the country. She has so far been sentenced to 11 years in prison with convictions on six of the 19 charges -- all of which she has denied. These include corruption, incitement against the military, breaching COVID-19 rules and violating a telecommunications law.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was initially held at her residence in the capital but then moved to an undisclosed location. Last week, a spokesman for the country's military government said Suu Kyi had been moved to solitary confinement in a prison compound in the capital, Naypyitaw. No immediate reason was given.

Sokhonn called on the SAC to "exercise compassion" and "facilitate the return" of Suu Kyi to the home where she was "originally detained." It should take into consideration "her fragile health and well-being" as well as "fair and judicious practice of the rule of law," he added.

Cambodia is almost halfway through its stint as the rotating chair of ASEAN. Hun Sen in January became the first national leader to visit Myanmar since the military ousted Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year. The trip sparked outrage among critics who said it conferred legitimacy on the military regime, which no government has officially recognized. Earlier this month, Hun Sen wrote to the regime's leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, to ask it not carry out planned executions of four political prisoners.

Sokhonn sought a meeting with Suu Kyi earlier this year but was denied. With plans to visit Myanmar in the coming days, Sokhonn urged the SAC to "begin an inclusive process of national reconciliation without further delay."

"We all share the view that a peaceful national reconciliation cannot be expected when one party to the conflict is taken out of the resolution equation," he said, according to the statement.