International relations

Canada pulls dozens of diplomats from India as dispute flares

New Delhi had demanded parity after being accused in Sikh separatist's death

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi in 2018. Trudeau in September announced "credible allegations" that Indian agents were behind the death of a Sikh separatist, which Modi's government called "absurd."   © Reuters
JAMES HAND-CUKIERMAN, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India, its Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed, amid a festering diplomatic dispute between the countries over the killing of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia.

The move, which leaves a relative skeleton crew of 21 Canadian diplomats in India, came after New Delhi demanded parity between the two countries' missions. The governments have been at odds since mid-September, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "credible allegations" that Indian agents were involved in the June shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate of creating a separate Sikh homeland in India known as Khalistan.

