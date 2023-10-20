Canada pulls dozens of diplomats from India as dispute flares

TOKYO -- Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India, its Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed, amid a festering diplomatic dispute between the countries over the killing of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia.

The move, which leaves a relative skeleton crew of 21 Canadian diplomats in India, came after New Delhi demanded parity between the two countries' missions. The governments have been at odds since mid-September, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "credible allegations" that Indian agents were involved in the June shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate of creating a separate Sikh homeland in India known as Khalistan.