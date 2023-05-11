Canada to compete, collaborate with China: Indo-Pacific envoy

TOKYO -- Canada's newly appointed special envoy for the Indo-Pacific said Wednesday that his country's strategy is to seek more robust engagement with the "fastest growing group of economies in the world" in order to compete with China on global trade.

Ian McKay, who also serves as Canada's ambassador to Japan, was named special envoy last month. He said in an interview that along with competing with China on trade, Canada also sees room to collaborate with Beijing on issues such as climate change.