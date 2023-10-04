ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Canada wants to deal with India 'privately' as diplomats face removal

Ottawa seeking to draw down tensions with possible ouster of staff looming

A sign calling for an investigation into India's alleged role in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, Canada, on Sept. 20.   © Reuters
JAMES HAND-CUKIERMAN, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Canada is talking with India "privately" over allegations that New Delhi's agents were linked to the killing of a Sikh separatist, while dozens of Ottawa's diplomats reportedly face imminent ouster from the South Asian country.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday, local time, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, "We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously and we will continue to engage privately because we think that diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private."

