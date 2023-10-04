Canada wants to deal with India 'privately' as diplomats face removal

TOKYO -- Canada is talking with India "privately" over allegations that New Delhi's agents were linked to the killing of a Sikh separatist, while dozens of Ottawa's diplomats reportedly face imminent ouster from the South Asian country.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday, local time, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, "We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously and we will continue to engage privately because we think that diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private."