Canadian general says rift with India 'not affecting' military ties

NEW DELHI -- The diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist is "not affecting" military ties between the two countries, a top Canadian general told Nikkei Asia in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"This is an issue between both of our countries at the political level," said Maj. Gen. Peter Scott, deputy commander of the Canadian Army. He said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had explained the issue in parliament and is "requesting India's cooperation in the independent investigation that's currently ongoing."