International relations

Canadian general says rift with India 'not affecting' military ties

Ottawa takes part in Delhi meeting of officials from over 30 Indo-Pacific armies

India and Canada are locked in a feud over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, but a top Canadian general visiting New Delhi said it is a matter to be resolved at the "political level."   © AP
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Sikh separatist is "not affecting" military ties between the two countries, a top Canadian general told Nikkei Asia in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"This is an issue between both of our countries at the political level," said Maj. Gen. Peter Scott, deputy commander of the Canadian Army. He said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had explained the issue in parliament and is "requesting India's cooperation in the independent investigation that's currently ongoing."

