International relations

China, Japan, South Korea agree to hold trilateral summit

Leaders meeting could provide opportunity to address trade, security concerns

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won, center, Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi, left, and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong pose for a photo in Seoul on Sept. 26 before meeting to discuss three-way cooperation and explore resuming a long-stalled summit of their leaders.    © Yonhap/EPA/Jiji
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- China, Japan and South Korea will soon hold their first trilateral summit since 2019, signaling a restart of diplomacy among the East Asian countries, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

High-ranking diplomats from the three countries reached an agreement to work toward holding the summit at the "earliest convenient time," the ministry said in a news release. The participants said Tuesday's meeting was a chance to rekindle trilateral cooperation that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

