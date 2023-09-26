China, Japan, South Korea agree to hold trilateral summit

SEOUL -- China, Japan and South Korea will soon hold their first trilateral summit since 2019, signaling a restart of diplomacy among the East Asian countries, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said.

High-ranking diplomats from the three countries reached an agreement to work toward holding the summit at the "earliest convenient time," the ministry said in a news release. The participants said Tuesday's meeting was a chance to rekindle trilateral cooperation that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.