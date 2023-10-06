ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

China, South Korea response muted after 2nd Fukushima water release

But Beijing and Hong Kong no closer to lifting seafood bans over 'contamination'

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings conducted a media tour in August of the facilities for releasing wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.   © Reuters
KENSAKU IHARA, KOTARO HOSOKAWA and YUKIO TAJIMA, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG/SEOUL/BEIJING -- Japan's second release of treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday sparked little of the outcry in China, South Korea and Hong Kong that Tokyo faced the first time around.

A pro-China group staged a protest Thursday afternoon in front of the Japanese consulate in central Hong Kong, holding a banner accusing Japan of endangering food safety worldwide. But while a similar demonstration at the consulate over the first discharge in August drew dozens of people, only five were present this time, and they dispersed before long.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more