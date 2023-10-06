China, South Korea response muted after 2nd Fukushima water release

HONG KONG/SEOUL/BEIJING -- Japan's second release of treated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on Thursday sparked little of the outcry in China, South Korea and Hong Kong that Tokyo faced the first time around.

A pro-China group staged a protest Thursday afternoon in front of the Japanese consulate in central Hong Kong, holding a banner accusing Japan of endangering food safety worldwide. But while a similar demonstration at the consulate over the first discharge in August drew dozens of people, only five were present this time, and they dispersed before long.