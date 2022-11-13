ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

China, U.S. argue cases in ASEAN talks on South China Sea, security

North Korea, Ukraine war also on agenda for last day of meetings in Cambodia

World leaders and representatives attend the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13.   © AP
CLIFF VENZON and TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writers | ASEAN

PHNOM PENH -- Southeast Asian leaders on Sunday kicked off security talks with countries including the U.S., China and Japan, as the region faces myriad issues ranging from the effects of the Ukraine war to North Korea's ramped-up missile launches and lingering tensions in the South China Sea.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were participating in the East Asia Summit, which brings together leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as eight dialogue partners -- among them South Korea, Australia, India and Russia.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close