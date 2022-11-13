China, U.S. argue cases in ASEAN talks on South China Sea, security

PHNOM PENH -- Southeast Asian leaders on Sunday kicked off security talks with countries including the U.S., China and Japan, as the region faces myriad issues ranging from the effects of the Ukraine war to North Korea's ramped-up missile launches and lingering tensions in the South China Sea.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were participating in the East Asia Summit, which brings together leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as eight dialogue partners -- among them South Korea, Australia, India and Russia.