International relations

China and EU reach broad investment agreement

Pact seen solidifying ties between two of world's largest economies

Chinese President Xi Jinping, top left, and European leaders attend a videoconference Dec. 30 on the investment deal.   © Reuters
YASUO TAKEUCHI and IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writers | China

BRUSSELS/BEIJING -- China and the European Union struck a broad agreement Wednesday on an investment pact that will open up new corporate opportunities in the world's second- and third-largest economies.

The two sides reached a deal on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment in a video meeting attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The agreement, which Brussels and Beijing began negotiating in 2014, will give a boost to European companies seeking to enter the Chinese market, while marking another success for China following the recently signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

