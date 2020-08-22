China and South Korea agree on visit by Xi Jinping

SEOUL -- China's top foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi and Suh Hoon, South Korea's national security adviser, met on Saturday and agreed on a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping after the coronavirus situation shows further improvement.

Suh hosted Yang, the first top Chinese diplomat to visit South Korea since the coronavirus pandemic began, in the southern port city of Busan.

China is seen as keen to garner South Korean support amid its increasingly tense relationship with the U.S.

Yang met Suh, a former spy chief who now heads the presidential Blue House's National Security Office, at a hotel for about four hours.

"South Korea is a country that Xi will visit with priority," South Korea's presidential Blue House quoted Yang as saying, Details about the exact timing of the visit, however, are to be hashed out in the future.

Xi last visited South Korea in July 2014.

During Saturday's meeting, Yang touched on the current situation between Beijing and Washington and explained China's position. He also spoke of China's relationship with South Korea. "Bilateral relations are developing at a remarkable speed," Yang said. "As mutually important neighbors and partners, we should continue to cooperate."

Suh, for his part, said: "Mutual prosperity and friendly cooperation between the U.S. and China are important for peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and the world."

South Korea is aiming to improve relations with China in a bid to boost its economic recovery from the impact of the coronavirus. Ties between the two countries soured in 2016 after Park Geun-hye, South Korea's then president, allowed the U.S. to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, antimissile system in the country.

The Yang-Suh meeting also included discussions about a possible trilateral summit sometime this year between Japan, China and South Korea, which is next in line as chair for the rotating meeting.

But statements by South Korea after the meeting did not mention a schedule for the summit.

Along with Xi's visit to South Korea, the two countries also agreed on coronavirus cooperation.

South Korea asked China to expand the number of people eligible for visas as well as to increase the number of flights between the two countries

Since May, China has only allowed visits from South Korea for business purposes on condition that travelers test negative for the coronavirus.