BEIJING/SEOUL -- When China and South Korea formally established diplomatic relations in 1992, their deepening ties symbolized the new post-Soviet era in East Asia. Three decades later, the two economic powers appear to be growing apart.

Wang Yi, China's state councilor and foreign minister, met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Aug. 9 in Qingdao. During their discussion, Wang referenced a saying written by Confucius: "One should stand firmly at age 30."