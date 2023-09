NEW DELHI -- China has denied entry to three Indian athletes from a northeastern state it claims as its own, drawing a furious response from New Delhi and casting a geopolitical shadow over the set-to-open Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The three female martial artists hail from Arunachal Pradesh, most of which China considers "South Tibet." Upon learning of their exclusion, India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday canceled a planned visit to China.