China embassy in Canada blasts claims AIIB run by Communist Party

SHANGHAI -- China's embassy in Canada has blasted stinging criticism of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) by a former employee as "pure sensational hype and outright lies."

The comments late Wednesday came after Canada said it was freezing ties with the multilateral lender as it probes allegations that the Beijing-based organization is dominated by China's Communist Party. Those claims were made by the bank's global communications director, a Canadian, who on Wednesday said he had resigned from his post.