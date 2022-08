PHNOM PENH -- China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday hit out at U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan during his talks with his Southeast Asian counterparts, who are wary of cross-strait tensions turning into "open conflicts."

In a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang said the visit was a "blatant provocation" and branded the U.S. the "biggest destroyer of peace in the Taiwan Strait and the biggest troublemaker for regional stability."