China leads the world in counterfeit, pirated products: U.S. report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- China leads the world in counterfeit and pirated products, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said in a report on Tuesday which identified WeChat, China's most popular chat app, as "one of the largest platforms for counterfeit goods."

Counterfeit and pirated goods from China, together with transshipped goods from China to Hong Kong, accounted for 75% of the value of counterfeit and pirated goods seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2021, the U.S. government's latest report on "notorious markets" added.