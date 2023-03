TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's trip to Ukraine on March 21 was his first time setting foot in the country in nine years. And just like in his previous trip, China was a major factor in Kishida's show of solidarity with Kyiv.

Kishida was the last leader from the Group of Seven to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion. As the prime minister explored a possible timing, this was his only window of opportunity ahead of the G-7 summit, set for Hiroshima in May.